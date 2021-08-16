Govi (GOVI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $184,235.00

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Govi has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and approximately $184,235.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Govi has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00006914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

