Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

GYC opened at €23.64 ($27.81) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.96. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

