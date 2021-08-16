Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,217,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after buying an additional 216,218 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK opened at $19.37 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.