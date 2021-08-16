Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0282 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $253.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.00387903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

