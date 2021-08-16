Graviton (GTON) Price Reaches $6.17

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Graviton has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $6.17 or 0.00013287 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $22.39 million and $17,794.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00136797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.43 or 1.00111438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.92 or 0.00919550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.24 or 0.06953422 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.