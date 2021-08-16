GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0042 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $25,608.22 and $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00134357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,223.44 or 0.99983121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.86 or 0.00912505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00666031 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,152,487 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

