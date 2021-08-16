Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRAY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

