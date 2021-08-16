Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 8,252 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,728 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $211,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 98.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,934 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $50.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

