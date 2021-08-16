Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

