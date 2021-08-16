Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,391 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.90 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

