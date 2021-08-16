Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 7,430 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $106.06.

