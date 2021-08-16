Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,286.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 142,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 117,480 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 289,533 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $78.69.

