Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 286.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 237,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,112 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.81.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
