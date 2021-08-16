Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.