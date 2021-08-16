Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 130.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,287,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

