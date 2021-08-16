Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,332 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 16.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $410,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

