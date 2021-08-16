Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $274.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

