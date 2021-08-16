Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

