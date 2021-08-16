Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,816 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VMware by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $157.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.07. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

