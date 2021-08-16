Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

