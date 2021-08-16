Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.24.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $414.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.