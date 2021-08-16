Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 10,728 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 564.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $105.78 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.76.

