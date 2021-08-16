Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.97 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

