Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $76.96 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45.

