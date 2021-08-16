Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.39. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

