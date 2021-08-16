Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 27,094 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,094 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

