Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $29.53 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

