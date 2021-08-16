Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.63

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.63 and last traded at C$39.62, with a volume of 171186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.19. The stock has a market cap of C$36.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

