Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,391,000 after buying an additional 230,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.07. 54,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,856. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

