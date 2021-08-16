Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

T stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. 376,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,081,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

