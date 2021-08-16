Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $9.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,745.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

