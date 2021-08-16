Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 98,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.74. 5,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,072. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

