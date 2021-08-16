Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $29.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,023 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.1% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 530,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,065,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.16. 1,967,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,979,465. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.