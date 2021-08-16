Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

GNCGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $7.14 on Monday. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $939.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

