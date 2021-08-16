Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE GRN opened at C$1.68 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$252 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00.

