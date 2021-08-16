Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
