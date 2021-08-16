Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,000.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and last traded at GBX 2,987 ($39.03), with a volume of 9729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,985 ($39.00).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

Get Greggs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,679.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.