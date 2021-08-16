Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

GEF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of Greif stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $15,118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 30.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.