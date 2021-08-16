Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 352.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.84% of Gritstone bio worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 624.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $8.09 on Monday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

