GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GrowGeneration in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $31.49 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

