GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Up 2.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares were up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 18,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,106,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 57.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 620.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 160,583 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 333.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.