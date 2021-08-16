Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00914862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00047098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00100746 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.