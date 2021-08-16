GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

LMT traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $359.76. 54,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.