GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,488,620 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,488,620 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.25. 426,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,619,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

