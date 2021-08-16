GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 189,609 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,609 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.33. The stock had a trading volume of 284,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,910. The stock has a market cap of $353.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,051 shares of company stock worth $68,123,205. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

