GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,286,818 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,286,818 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.7% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 236,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,908. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

