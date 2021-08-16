GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 606,664 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 463,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.23. 216,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $466.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.