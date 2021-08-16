GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 677,897 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 677,897 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 516,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.62. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

