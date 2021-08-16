GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Sells $80,833.98 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $80,833.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of GTY Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GTY Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GTY Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

