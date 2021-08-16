GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 5,469 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

DDD stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

